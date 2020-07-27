Minor fire breaks out in 2 containers

A minor fire broke out in two containers at the container yard of Gateway Container Freight Station, located on the NH near Sheelanagar, here on Monday afternoon.

According to District Fire Officer B.V. Ram Prakash, fire broke out in containers containing sodium chlorate solution.

He said they got a call around 12 noon and two fire tenders from Peda Gantyada and Autonagar were rushed to the spot. Fire and smoke was brought under control by 1.30 p.m. Property worth ₹8 lakh was lost due to fire, as per the initial investigation. “We were able to control the fire and see that it did not spread to other containers and there was no casualty or injury to any person,” he said. According to him, static charge is said to be the reason for the fire, as per the initial assessment.

Meanwhile, panic gripped people of Yellaluvanipalem when thick fumes billowed out from containers following fire.

They heaved a sigh of relief as situation was brought under control. Peda Gantyada police have registered a case.