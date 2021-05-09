Visakhapatnam

Minor fire breaks out at bank branch

A minor fire broke out at a public sector bank branch near Poorna Market in the One Town area here on Sunday, but it was extinguished within a short period by the Fire Department personnel.

According to the District Fire Officer Ram Prakash, the fire reportedly broke out due to a short-circuit and there was no major loss of property. One fire engine was rushed from the Suryabagh fire station and the fire was extinguished within an hour. The loss will be ascertained by the bank officials on Monday.

