VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM: 25 December 2021 13:32 IST
Minor fire at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
No injuries or casualties were reported.
A minor fire accident occurred at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here in the early hours of Saturday, December 25, 2021.
As per the initial reports, the incident occurred when there was minor blast in blast furnace - 2, Krishna, after two tuyeres were jammed. This led to the spillage of hot metal onto the shop floor.
VSP officials confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties. Work would resume at BF-2, later in the day, after a shutdown, VSP officials said.
