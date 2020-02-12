Minor fire at Simhachalam annadanam centre

A minor fire broke out at the annadanam centre of Simhachalam temple, under Gopalapatnam police station limits here on Tuesday. Fire Department officials suspect that a short circuit might be the reason for the mishap.

According to Marripalem fire station officer Gopi Krishna, they received a call about the fire accident at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. A team of fire fighters and a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames, he said.

Utensils gutted

“Wooden doors, utensils, paper plates and a few other materials at the annadanam centre were gutted. The devasthanam officials said that the loss would be around ₹2 lakh,” Mr. Gopikrishna added.