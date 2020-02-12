Visakhapatnam

Minor fire at Simhachalam annadanam centre

more-in

A minor fire broke out at the annadanam centre of Simhachalam temple, under Gopalapatnam police station limits here on Tuesday. Fire Department officials suspect that a short circuit might be the reason for the mishap.

According to Marripalem fire station officer Gopi Krishna, they received a call about the fire accident at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. A team of fire fighters and a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames, he said.

Utensils gutted

“Wooden doors, utensils, paper plates and a few other materials at the annadanam centre were gutted. The devasthanam officials said that the loss would be around ₹2 lakh,” Mr. Gopikrishna added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 8:00:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/minor-fire-at-simhachalam-annadanam-centre/article30797857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY