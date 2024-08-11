ADVERTISEMENT

Minor fire accident occurs at a corporate hospital in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 11, 2024 08:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There are no casualties in the fire accident, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

A minor fire accident occurred at a corporate hospital at Ram Nagar here on Sunday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, there are no casualties in the fire accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, the fire accident occurred on the sixth floor of the building in the HR block. During the time of the accident, no persons were in the block, as per the Fire Department officials.

Following instructions from District Fire Officer Renukaiah, fire tenders from Suryabagh Fire Station rushed to the spot. The firemen used a skylift to spray water on the sixth floor.

Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi also visited the fire accident spot and enquired about the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Bagchi requested managements of all private hospitals to recheck fire safety measures in their hospitals. He said that the hospital managements must remember that lives of patients were in their hands. The managements may also take the help of the local fire department for the checking and ensure that such incidents do not recur, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US