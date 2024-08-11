GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor fire accident occurs at a corporate hospital in Visakhapatnam

There are no casualties in the fire accident, say officials

Published - August 11, 2024 08:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A minor fire accident occurred at a corporate hospital at Ram Nagar here on Sunday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, there are no casualties in the fire accident.

As per reports, the fire accident occurred on the sixth floor of the building in the HR block. During the time of the accident, no persons were in the block, as per the Fire Department officials.

Following instructions from District Fire Officer Renukaiah, fire tenders from Suryabagh Fire Station rushed to the spot. The firemen used a skylift to spray water on the sixth floor.

Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi also visited the fire accident spot and enquired about the incident.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Bagchi requested managements of all private hospitals to recheck fire safety measures in their hospitals. He said that the hospital managements must remember that lives of patients were in their hands. The managements may also take the help of the local fire department for the checking and ensure that such incidents do not recur, he said.

