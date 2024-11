A minor fire accident occurred in a pharma company at Jawahar Lal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC) in Parawada on Saturday evening. According to Parawada Police Station Inspector R Mallikarjuna Rao, no person was injured in the incident and the management controlled the fire within a short time. However, several families of the workers have reached the company and expressed concern. CITU leader G Satyanarayana demanded a probe into the fire accident.

