Minor ‘ends’ life by jumping into Pedderu river

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2021 19:04 IST

She took the step after having an argument with family members over an alleged love affair, say police

A 17-year-old girl reportedly ended her life by jumping into Pedderu river at Butchayyapeta in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the minor reportedly took the extreme step after she was confronted by her family members allegedly over her love affair.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Sub-Inspector of Butchayyapeta police station Ramakrishna, the girl was pursuing Intermediate and was reportedly having a love affair. Recently, her family members reportedly had an argument with the girl’s alleged boyfriend. On Tuesday night, she reportedly had an argument with her family members.

After around 10.30 p.m, the girl reportedly jumped into the river. At around 9.15 a.m. on Wednesday, her body was retrieved. Post-mortem was conducted at Chodavaram and the body was handed over to her family members. A case was registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.