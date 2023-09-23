ADVERTISEMENT

Minor boy murdered; body dumped in sea at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour

September 23, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Further investigation is on.

The Hindu Bureau

A body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a decomposed state in the waters near fishing harbour under One Town Police Station limits on Friday evening (September 22), in Visakhapatnam.

Locals noticed the body which was wrapped in a plastic cover floating in the waters and informed the police. The local police ascertained that the minor boy might have been murdered by some miscreants and thrown into the sea. The police have identified the deceased as Chinna (16) of Golla Veedhi, One Town.

In the primary investigation, the police found that Chinna’s throat was slit was by unidentified miscreants, later the body was packed in a cover and dumped into the sea. One Town Police Station Inspector Revathamma has registered a case. Further investigation is on.

