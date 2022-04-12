Minor boy found dead at Isukathota in Visakhapatnam

A 16-year-old boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Krishna temple road at Isukathota in Visakhapatnam on Monday night.

According to Inspector of MVP Police Station P. Ramanayya, they have received information about an unidentified body of a boy at around 11.30 p.m. Mr. Ramanayya said that some unidentified miscreants might have allegedly beaten him to death using stones.

MVP Police has registered a case. Body was sent to King George Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.