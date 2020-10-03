Minor boy, 19-year-old girl die in accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 October 2020 00:32 IST

A minor boy and 19-year-old girl died in an accident after the two-wheeler they were riding was allegedly hit by a lorry near Kommadi electrical sub station office under PM Palem police station limits in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as K. Prem Kumar (16), a Class X student and a resident of Kommadi, and G. Madhu, an Intermediate student and a resident of Ram Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, the accident occurred around 2.20 a.m. when the girl and the boy were allegedly heading towards the city. The police say that it was a hit-and- run case and the duo reportedly died on the spot. Police said that the parents of the boy and the girl are unaware about the duo leaving the house.

The lorry has been identified, but the vehicle number was not traced in all the CCTV cameras.

Search is on for the lorry. A case was registered.