Minor among two killed as two-wheeler hits electric pole in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

July 29, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a minor boy, died in a road accident, while another youth was severely injured, after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling allegedly hit an electric pole near Government Hospital Junction at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Harikrishna, aged around 25 years, and another minor boy. All the three hail from KL Puram.

Inspector of Narsipatnam (Town) police station M. Ganesh said that the accident has occurred at around 2.30 a.m. The deaths have occurred due to severe head injuries. Driver Harikrishna and minor boy, who was first pillion rider, died on the spot, while the second pillion rider Sattibabu suffered severe injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

“In the last one month, we have counselled around 200 youth, including minors, along with their parents explaining the consequences of overspeeding and rash driving. Still such incidents keep on recurring and it is very unfortunate to see young ones losing lives,” the Circle Inspector said.

Bodies were shifted to post-mortem.

