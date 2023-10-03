Minor among seven persons held in 14 cases in Visakhapatnam, 70 tolas of gold recovered

October 03, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police (crime wing) has cracked 14 cases and arrested six offenders and also took a juvenile into their custody for their involvement in house break-ins at various places. With their arrests, the police have recovered 71.7 tolas of gold, a two-wheeler worth around ₹46 lakh.

Among the cases detected, three are from MVP police station limits, two each are from Airport PS, Bheemunipatnam PS and Kancharapalem PS. Similarly, PM Palem, III Town, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka have one case each.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna said that in one case, they hadarrested two women M Hemalatha (41) of Vimana Nagar and A. Chandrakala (28), a staff nurse and a native of Manyam district, for allegedly committing theft of around 39 tolas of gold and ₹52,000 cash from the house of their neighbours on September 28.

Mr. Naganna said that a person named K. Tarun had asked Hemalatha to arrange money for his needs. She had planned to rob the house of their neighbours in the apartment to earn easy money. On September 28, they had entered the neighbours’ house and committed the theft. Following the complaint from the victims, the police teams arrested the two women. Tarun is yet to be arrested. The police have recovered 33.87 tolas of gold from them.

In another case, the police took a 16-year-old boy into their custody and also arrested his mother K Durga (35) of Tagarapuvalasa for allegedly being involved in two house break-ins on September 4 and 23. In both the cases, about 5.75 tolas of gold was stolen. The police were able to recover 3.25 tola of gold. In the investigation, the minor boy informed the police that he had been committing the crimes with the support of his mother and is also giving her some share of the property being stolen.

The police also arrested M. Venkata Ramana (43) of Srikakulam for his alleged involvement in four house break-ins in the city, including two in Kancharapalem, which were reported this August.

The DCP said that Venkata Ramana had started committing offences 20 years ago and had gone to jail several times. He has 10 cases in Tadepalligudem, four in Rajamahendravaram, five in Vizianagaram, and a few in Vijayawada apart from Telangana.

During the year 2020, he was sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in a case. After undergoing a jail term for almost two and half years, he was released during August this year. He had gone to Kancharapalem and committed two house break-ins, the DCP said. The police have recovered 16.03 tolas of gold from him.

The MVP crime wing police arrested 23-year-old M Surya of Tuni for allegedly committing four chain snatchings in the city. Among them, he had committed three offences last month (Two at MVP and one at Murali Nagar). The police have recovered 15.5 tola gold ornaments from him. The DCP said that he has started to commit crimes to earn money for constructing a house.

The police have also arrested R. Mallesh (34) of Narsipatnam for committing theft of 189 grams of gold from a locked house at Nathayyapalem under Gajuwaka police station limits. About 70 grams of gold was recovered from him. Two women who were involved in the case are yet to be arrested.