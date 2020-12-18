Minor accident at steel plant, four workers suffer burns

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 December 2020 22:30 IST

A minor accident was reported at SMS -2 in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Friday evening.

According to the official spokesperson of VSP, one HM ladle slipped and about 50 to 60 tonnes of liquid steel spilled on the shop floor. Four workers sustained burns in the incident. While three were discharged after treatment, one has been sent to a corporate hospital for further treatment. The fire has been extinguished and operation in other two converters have resumed production.

Advertising

Advertising