Ministry of Textiles team inspects Pulagurthi fabric products to promote under One District One Product

October 12, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - PULAGURTHA (EAST GODAVARI)

Union Ministry of Textiles team led by Invest India Project Coordinator Harpreet Singh on October 11 inspected cotton fabric products, woven by handloom weavers of Pulagurthi Handloom Cooperative Society (PHCS), to promote it under the One District One Product (ODOP). The village is Anaparthy Mandal in the East Godavari district.

The ODOP initiative aims at promoting a unique product of each district in the country for better marketing facilities.

The central team has interacted with the handloom weavers on procurement of cotton, range of fabric varieties and production.

A.P. State Commissioner of Textiles K. Srikanth Prabhakar, East Godavari Joint Collector N. Tej Bharat and other officials were present.

