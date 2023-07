July 16, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a protest at Gajuwaka against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) here on Sunday. Raising slogans ‘Bye Bye YCP’, the JSP leaders alleged that the YSRCP MLAs and Ministers are misinterpreting the statements of K Pawan Kalyan on the volunteer system. They also demanded that the YSRCP leaders stop personally targeting their chief. They also said that the State Government should stop collecting personal information from the public.