Ministers conduct aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh

‘59,476 affected people were shifted to safer places’

‘59,476 affected people were shifted to safer places’

Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Ch. Venugopala Krishna conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, on the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday.

The Ministers took off from the Rajahmundry Airport along with Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and others in a Naval helicopter and saw the flood-affected villages. Later speaking to media persons, they said that such massive flooding in the Godavari was being seen for the first time after 1986. As many as 59,476 affected people were shifted to safer places. Rehabilitation of the victims was going on, they said.

They said that they had apprised the situation to the Chief Minister and he has directed the officials concerned to monitor the situation and continue the relief operations till the flood-level receded.