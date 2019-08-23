Minister urges Navy to allot slots for commercial flights

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has asked the Indian Navy officials to adjust their timings to accommodate commercial flights.

It may be recalled that the Alliance Air flight had announced to pull out its Vijayawada-Vizag-Vijayawada flights in view of the denial of the requested slots by the Navy.

At a review meeting with Navy officials and representatives of air travellers associations at the Government Circuit House on Thursday, the Minister sought the allocation of a proper slot to the Alliance Air flight. The Navy officials agreed to take up the issue with their higher officials and see that the requested slot was allotted to the Alliance Air flight.

Earlier in the day, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and representatives of AP Air Travellers’ Association met the Navy officials at INS Dega, and sought allotment of proper slots for commercial flights.

The Navy officials agreed to allot the slot temporarily vacated by the AirAsia Vizag-Bengaluru flight. This aircraft has been sent for maintenance.

Taxi track

APATA vice-president O. Naresh Kumar said that the Navy officials had declined to allot slots for any new flights between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the plea it was already full.

The Navy officials said that work on development of the parallel taxi track had already been started and 50 acres was required from Visakhapatnam Port for completion of the work.

Mr. Naresh Kumar alleged that the Navy had taken the maximum slots for its own aircraft and allotted only a few slots for commercial flights between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“The move would hinder the progress of Vizag airport. The Navy could seek advance possession of the land required for the completion of the parallel taxiway at the airport,” he said.