Minister: TDP trying to politicise tonsuring of Dalit youth incident

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that it is unfortunate that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is trying to gain political mileage in the incident in which a Dalit youth was beaten up and tonsured.
The statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was cleansed with milk by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Golla Babu Rao and Chetti Phalguna and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) SC Cell leaders, to protest against the TDP for politicising the issue of tonsuring of the Dalit youth Srikanth, at LIC junction here on Monday.
While condemning the attack on the youth, the Minister said it was unfortunate that the Dalit youth, who came to the city for work, was beaten up. No one should take the law into their hands. All political parties should condemn such incidents instead of trying to gain mileage. The accused were arrested within 24 hours of the attack, which sent a strong signal that the government would not spare anyone, indulging in attacks on Dalits, irrespective of their influence or political affiliations, he said.
He said TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s only goal was to target the YSR Congress Party government. The people of the State were aware of the innumerable attacks that had occurred during the Telugu Desam Party rule right from the Karamchedu massacre. He added that the State government was providing financial assistance to the victim, and the culprits would be taken to task.
