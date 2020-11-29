Minister takes stock of rain damage

‘Take steps to prevent outbreak of seasonal diseases’

Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana took stock about the damages caused by the recent rains in the GVMC limits due to the impact of cyclone Nivar here. He also asked them to restore electric poles, water connections and others which were affected due to the rains. He took part in a video conference with all the Municipal Commissioners, including GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, here on Saturday.

Mr. Satyanarayana asked the officials to take measures to prevent outbreak of seasonal diseases. He asked them to start preparations for the house distribution programme.

He asked them to continue taking strict action against unauthorised constructions in the city. He also asked them to utilise funds and complete development works in the municipal schools as part of Nadu-Nedu works.

Officials from various departments were present.