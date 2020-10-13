Minister seeks report on encroached lands in the district in two weeks

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 October 2020 00:28 IST

‘Keep adequate sand stocks available’

Agriculture Minister and District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu has directed the officials concerned to identify government lands, which were encroached in the district, and submit a detailed report on them within two weeks.

At a review meeting here on Monday, he asked the officials to identify the illegal mining being done in the district and initiate action on the accused and inform him(the Minister) of the same. He inquired about the sand policy implementation and to keep adequate sand stocks to prevent inconvenience to the people.

Advertising

Advertising

He directed the officials of Simhachalam Devastham to identify the temple lands, which were grabbed, and submit a comprehensive report at the next review meeting.

He suggested the formation of a permanent committee, under the aegis of the Joint Collector, on Simhachalam temple lands.

Interacting with the media, Mr. Kannababu said that he had directed Registration Department to adopt adequate safeguards to prevent irregularities as Visakahapatnam was declared as Executive capital of the State. The officials were directed to initiate action on illegal mining within five days.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was present.