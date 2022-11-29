Minister reviews progress of construction of houses

November 29, 2022 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that construction of houses under the ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme is progressing well and the first phase of construction will be completed by December 2023.

The Minister reviewed the progress of the housing projects at a high-level meeting on Monday. The government has started construction of 16.6 lakh houses in the first phase and completed 1.80 lakh houses so far, and four lakh houses were in the final stages of completion, he observed, adding that the government has spent ₹7,469.28 crore so far.

The Minister also said that through this prestigious programme, a total of 17,005 layouts would be established as new colonies with necessary infrastructure. He also said that ₹9,200 crore would be invested for provision of infrastructure facilities at these colonies.

Special Chief Secretary to Government, Housing Department, Ajay Jain, Joint Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited, M. Shiva Prasad, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, Project Director (Housing) P. Srinivas Rao and other district officials participated in the meeting.

MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, T. Nagireddy, K. Bhagyalakshmi and MLC Varudhu Kalyani participated in the review meeting.