Minister: panel will look into ‘lapses’ at VIMS

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao being questioned by relatives of COVID patients at VIMS in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 August 2020 23:50 IST

‘Take phone nos. of patients’ relatives’

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that a committee will be appointed to inquire into the allegations of lapse at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

The Minister visited VIMS on Monday and went round the hospital and later held a meeting with the doctors, officials and staff at the hospital.

He said that proper information about the patients were not being given to their relatives, which was leading to apprehensions among the latter. He said that an inquiry would be conducted in this regard under the auspices of the District Collector. He advised the doctors and officials to take the phone numbers of the relatives, so that they could be informed, in times of need.

He said that the phone numbers of patients were being registered at the hospital and in the uneventful case of death of the patient, the staff were calling on that number. This was preventing the message from reaching the relatives. Orders were issued to take the numbers of relatives apart from that of the patient to prevent such a situation in future.

‘Severe staff shortage’

A total of 180 patients died at VIMS, so far, and another 595 were undergoing treatment. There were only 80 doctors as against the requirement of 300 doctors, and the number nurses was only 120 against the requirement of 300. Similarly, there was a shortage of staff at various levels.

The existing staff were working for a week at the hospital followed by home quarantine for a week. Some of them were infected by COVID-19. He underlined the need for the public to observe restraint to prevent the morale of doctors and frontline workers from going down.

Earlier, some patients questioned the Minister on the lapses at the hospital. A woman tried to stop him at the hospital, seeking a reply, according to sources.