Minister lays foundation stones for development works in Bheemili mandal

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 July 2020 23:36 IST

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao laid the foundation stones for various development works in Bheemili mandal here on Saturday.

The development works, include Agri lab worth ₹55 lakh and, roads and drainages worth ₹70 lakh. In Zone II, Indiramma Colony of Sanghivalasa, the Minister laid foundation stone for works of roads and drains worth ₹41.50 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

A few development works were kick-started near Catherine School area, SC Colony and other areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Bheemili constituency will be developed since Visakhapatnam has been selected as executive capital for the State. Releasing a brochure on COVID-19, he also sought people not to come out unless and until it is necessary.

He also explained about the benefits of Rythu Bharosa centres.

Zonal commissioners and other officials attended.