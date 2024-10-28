ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Kollu Ravindra directs officials to expedite sand procurement for Anakapalli district

Published - October 28, 2024 11:06 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

Kollu Ravindra | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district review committee meeting was held on Monday in the presence of the district in-charge, Minister Kollu Ravindra. State Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyannapatrudu was present.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Ravindra said steps should be taken to procure sand from the reaches of the Godavari river near Rajamahendravaram for Anakapalli district. He added that an indoor stadium should be set up in every Assembly segment of the district. Earlier, a felicitation meeting was held for Mr. Ravindra, who made his maiden visit to the district as the district in-charge minister. Home Minister V. Anitha who was present at the meeting said that the coalition government would develop the Anakapalli district as a model district in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US