Minister Kollu Ravindra directs officials to expedite sand procurement for Anakapalli district

The district review committee meeting was held on Monday in the presence of the district in-charge, Minister Kollu Ravindra. State Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyannapatrudu was present.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Ravindra said steps should be taken to procure sand from the reaches of the Godavari river near Rajamahendravaram for Anakapalli district. He added that an indoor stadium should be set up in every Assembly segment of the district. Earlier, a felicitation meeting was held for Mr. Ravindra, who made his maiden visit to the district as the district in-charge minister. Home Minister V. Anitha who was present at the meeting said that the coalition government would develop the Anakapalli district as a model district in the State.