Minister inaugurates free health camp for accredited journalists in Visakhapatnam

June 10, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister V. Rajini inaugurated a free health camp for accredited journalists at Dolphin Diagnostics Centre at Jagadamba Junction along with District Collector A. Mallikarjuna here on Saturday.

Speaking during the programme, Ms Rajini said that about 56 medical tests worth more than ₹10,000 are being conducted for journalists at the centre. Such medical camps will be conducted at various places across the State, she said.

Appealing to the journalists to make use of the opportunity, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that so far accreditations of 495 journalists were approved in two phases. On daily basis, tests will be conducted to 30 journalists, he said.

The Minister released a cheque of ₹3.75 lakh (insurance amount) for working journalists health scheme.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLA M. Srinivasa Rao, T. Nagi Reddy, Dr. V. Suresh and Dr. Lakshmi from Dolphin Diagnostics Centre were present.

