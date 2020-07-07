Minister inaugurates 12-bed hospital at Venkatapuram

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that a full-fledged hospital will be constructed at Venkatapuram, for the victims of the styrene monomer vapour leak from LG Polymers plant.
The Minister inaugurated a 12-bed hospital, established on the premises of MPP School, Venkatapuram, on a temporary basis, on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the suggestions of the High Power Committee (HPC) were being implemented to prevent danger to the public from hazardous chemical plants. The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) report would form the basis for utilisation of drinking water from the Meghadrigedda Reservoir.
Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for construction of a community hall and drainage works. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, Joint Collector Arun Babu, RDO P. Kishore, DM & HO S. Tirupati Rao and AMC Principal P.V. Sudhakar participated in the programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath