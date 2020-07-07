Minister inaugurates 12-bed hospital at Venkatapuram

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that a full-fledged hospital will be constructed at Venkatapuram, for the victims of the styrene monomer vapour leak from LG Polymers plant.

The Minister inaugurated a 12-bed hospital, established on the premises of MPP School, Venkatapuram, on a temporary basis, on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the suggestions of the High Power Committee (HPC) were being implemented to prevent danger to the public from hazardous chemical plants. The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) report would form the basis for utilisation of drinking water from the Meghadrigedda Reservoir.

Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for construction of a community hall and drainage works. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, Joint Collector Arun Babu, RDO P. Kishore, DM & HO S. Tirupati Rao and AMC Principal P.V. Sudhakar participated in the programme.