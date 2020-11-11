Minister: IAB meeting will be held to increase water supply to district

‘ZP schools under GVMC limits will be brought under the control of civic body’

Agriculture Minister and district in-charge Minister K. Kannababu said that in order to increase water supply to the district, an Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting will be conducted and it would discuss possibility of constructing new projects.

He was speaking during the District Review Committee (DRC) meet here on Tuesday. .

Mr. Kannababu said that through YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, in the year 2020-21, the State government has deposited ₹209.4 crore in the accounts of 3.68 lakh farmers in the first phase. In the second phase, the government has deposited ₹90 crore, he added.

The government has also identified farmers whose agricultural lands were affected due to the rains during August to September, he said, assuring that all the affected farmers will be compensated.

The Minister also said that they would come up with a solution by talking to navy officials over the issue of bridge with mesh constructed by the navy at Rambilli mandal to check flooding issue. It may be remembered that many farmers from Rambilli mandal complained to the District Collector recently that due to the bridge their agricultural lands were flooded.

The Minister said that Zilla Parishad schools under the corporation limits will be brought under the control of the civic body. Mr. Kannababu also instructed the officials to submit a status report over quality of Nadu-Nedu works.

MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the State government was committed to fulfilling its promises. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s target is to allocate house site to every poor family. He also asked the officials to make sure no government land is encroached.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand instructed the Irrigation Department officials to prepare designs to prevent flooding issues in Payakaraopeta constituency. He also said that they have discussed with the navy officials to remove mesh on the bridge on Sarada river. He said that the government would fill vacant posts in the Health Department. The Collector also added that Special Investigation team (SIT)’s report on land encroachments in the district will be delivered by the month-end.

Tourism Minister M, Srinivasa Rao suggested forming a taskforce with police, revenue and GVMC officials to deal with illegal constructions/encroachments. He also lauded services of frontline warriors in the pandemic.

MP B. Satyavathi, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, V. Ramakrishna Babu, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and a few others were present.