Minister: govt. committed to welfare of farmers

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao flags off borewell digging trucks to inaugurate YSR Jala Kala

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Monday launched YSR Jala Kala programme.

He flagged off the borewell digging trucks to mark the inauguration of the programme at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that borewells will be dug free of cost and if they become defunct the government will dig a fresh one. He said beneficiaries will be selected online.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the government was pro-farmer and it opened Rythu Bharosa Kendras and was implementing free power scheme for agriculture. He said over five lakh acres will be brought under irrigation as two lakh borewells will be sunk at a cost of ₹2,340 crore.

He also pointed out that motors will be fixed free of cost for small and marginal farmers.

The Minister later released a poster on free power for farmers. He said meters were being set up to ensure quality power supply to farmers.

Government Whip Budi Mutyala Naidu, MP B. Satyavati, District Collector V. Vinay Chand and EPDCL CMD Nagalakshmi and others were present.