Minister distributes provisions to the poor

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 May 2020 22:58 IST

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao distributed essential commodities to the poor at Seva Nagar (6th ward) on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that other States in the country were looking towards Andhra Pradesh at the successful implementation of ‘Navaratnalu’ programme and other welfare schemes of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He distributed rice, red gram, oil and vegetables to the poor.

Zonal Commissioner Ramu was present.