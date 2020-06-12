Minister distributes artificial limbs to beneficiaries

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 June 2020 23:19 IST

Several YSRCP leaders greet Srinivasa Rao on his birthday

Blood donation camps, distribution of essentials to the needy and a few service- oriented programmes marked the birthday celebrations of Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao here on Friday.

In association with Gurudev Charitable Trust, the Minister distributed tricycles, artificial limbs and essential commodities to the physically challenged at his residence at Seethammadhara. He distributed essentials to ward volunteers at Ward No. 7 and blankets to the poor. He recalled that YSRCP stood behind the public during the lockdown. He later distributed essentials as well as clothes to elderly persons in an old-age home at Arilova.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raju and a number of YSRCP leaders greeted Mr. Srinivasa Rao on his birthday.