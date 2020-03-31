Minister asks RTC to help transport vegetables

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has asked the APSRTC Regional Manager to operate special buses to help farmers transport vegetables to rythu bazaars.

The Minister visited the rythu bazaar opened at the Chaitanya Engineering College Ground at Kommadi on Tuesday and suggested that some vegetable stalls could be shifted to near Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School.

Buses should be provided to farmers to come to rythu bazaars from Anandapuram, he said.

Ration distribution

Appealing to the public to adhere to social distancing norms, the Minister said there was no cause for worry to collect rations from fair-price shops as the cardholders could get their April quota for the next 15 days.

People from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts could also collect their ration in Visakhapatnam, he said.

Later in the day, the Minister distributed food and vegetable packets in Seva Nagar (6th ward) and Sagar Nagar (8th ward) free of cost. Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar was present.