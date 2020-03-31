Visakhapatnam

Minister asks RTC to help transport vegetables

April quota can be received from FP shops in the next 15 days , says M. Srinivasa Rao.

April quota can be received from FP shops in the next 15 days , says M. Srinivasa Rao.  

‘Provide buses to Anandapuram ryots’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has asked the APSRTC Regional Manager to operate special buses to help farmers transport vegetables to rythu bazaars.

The Minister visited the rythu bazaar opened at the Chaitanya Engineering College Ground at Kommadi on Tuesday and suggested that some vegetable stalls could be shifted to near Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School.

Buses should be provided to farmers to come to rythu bazaars from Anandapuram, he said.

Ration distribution

Appealing to the public to adhere to social distancing norms, the Minister said there was no cause for worry to collect rations from fair-price shops as the cardholders could get their April quota for the next 15 days.

People from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts could also collect their ration in Visakhapatnam, he said.

Later in the day, the Minister distributed food and vegetable packets in Seva Nagar (6th ward) and Sagar Nagar (8th ward) free of cost. Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar was present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 11:47:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/minister-asks-rtc-to-help-transport-vegetables/article31222339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY