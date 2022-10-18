Minimally invasive procedure performed on a 61-year-old woman to replace heart valve in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 18, 2022 22:34 IST

A minimally invasive procedure using a transcatheter technique was successfully performed on a 61-year-old woman at the Apollo Hospitals in the city. The Trans-catheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) was performed in two hours and the patient has recovered well.

The woman was under the treatment of Dr. Dibya Kumar Baruah, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Director of Cathlab, was having repeated hospital admissions because of recurrent heart failure. The patient had undergone open heart surgery with replacement of the mitral valve along with aortic valve replacement in 2013.

After investigations, it was found that the replaced mitral valve had degenerated over time and required another replacement. As the patient was at a very high risk for a repetitive open-heart surgery, a percutaneous approach was used to replace the mitral valve. The minimally invasive procedure proved to be easy on the patient as the complications are minimal, like negligible bleeding or pain followed by a quick recovery.

The cardiology Team led by Dr. DK Baruah, Dr. Nanda Kishore Panigrahi, Senior Consultant HOD Cardiology Department, Dr. Shashanka Chunduri, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Dr. Chakradhar P. and Dr. Suresh, and the anaesthesia Team Dr. Sunil Satpathi, Dr. Rama Krishna and Dr. Ravi Kumar Gandham were involved in performing the procedure.

