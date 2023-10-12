‘Miniature Eastern Ghats’ to be a major tourist attraction in Visakhapatnam soon

October 12, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A forest arena titled ‘Miniature Eastern Ghats’ (MEG) will come up in about 30 acres of reserve land belonging to the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department in the limits of Greter Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

The facility is being set up adjacent to the ACA-VDCA cricket stadium along the old NH-16 road. The MEG, a part of the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre project, will be opened for public from November, 2023.

The main entrance gate, designed with images of animals, welcomes the people to the sprawling green oasis located opposite the newly laid Law College Road towards the Vizag-Bheemili beach road.

Miniature Eastern Ghats’ is a one-stop place for the flora found in the Eastern Ghats. It is the first such project in Andhra Pradesh to attract the nature lovers and tourists.

Apart from medicinal plants, an astrology-themed garden with 27 varieties of plants linked to zodiac signs is another attraction in the forest arena. Seeds of about 200 species collected from the Eastern Ghats are being planted in the green area.

The other major attraction at the ‘Miniature Eastern Ghats’ is an orchidarium. Nearly 200 species of orchids found in the Eastern Ghats have been planted in the orchidarium. It is estimated that there are 25,000 species of orchids in the world. Of these, more than 1,300 species have been recorded in Indian forests, including in the Eastern Ghats.

A circular walkway runs through the orchidarium. The soil in this enclosure has a top layer of dense raw green moss that helps retain water through artificial vapour circulation fans.

The orchidarium will help in the research study on the flora of the Eastern Ghats.

“The Miniature Eastern Ghats is a one-stop place to showcase the biodiversity of the Eastern Ghats. Around ₹2.5 crore has been spent from the funds given by various government and private organisations as a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity. The facility is likely to open for the public from November,” Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Ananth Shankar told The Hindu.

The Eastern Ghats is a discontinuous range of mountains along India’s eastern coast, passing through Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, touching parts of Karnataka and Telangana. The highest point is 1,680 metres (5,510 ft).

The mountains are made up of charnockite, granite gneiss, khondalite, granite and quartzite rock formations.

Limestone, bauxite and iron ore are found in the hill ranges, an ancient orogenic belt formed from the collision of crustal rocks during the Archean Era. Madhurawada Dome in the Eastern Ghats mobile belt was formed by a tectonic arrangement with the khondalite suite and quartzite Archean rocks north of Visakhapatnam.