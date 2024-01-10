ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mini Sankranthi’ celebrated at Mrs. AVN College

January 10, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sankranti celebrations being held at Mrs. AVN College in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Tradition and culture marked the ‘Mini Sankranti’ celebrations organised at Mrs AVN College on Tuesday. As Sankranti is the harvest festival of farmers, the management of Mrs AVN College organised the festival to inculcate the traditional values and culture among students. Colourful Rangolis, Haridasu and the Bhogi fire ushered in a festive atmosphere on the campus. Teachers and administrative staff were dressed in their festive best. Principal Simhadri Naidu spoke on the need for inculcating values, tradition and culture among students. Vice-Principal Krishnakumari, HoDs Pydi Rajani, Swarajyalakshmi and Gandhi Ramkumar and students participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US