‘Mini Sankranthi’ celebrated at Mrs. AVN College

January 10, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tradition and culture marked the ‘Mini Sankranti’ celebrations organised at Mrs AVN College on Tuesday. As Sankranti is the harvest festival of farmers, the management of Mrs AVN College organised the festival to inculcate the traditional values and culture among students. Colourful Rangolis, Haridasu and the Bhogi fire ushered in a festive atmosphere on the campus. Teachers and administrative staff were dressed in their festive best. Principal Simhadri Naidu spoke on the need for inculcating values, tradition and culture among students. Vice-Principal Krishnakumari, HoDs Pydi Rajani, Swarajyalakshmi and Gandhi Ramkumar and students participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.