GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Mini Sankranthi’ celebrated at Mrs. AVN College

January 10, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sankranti celebrations being held at Mrs. AVN College in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Sankranti celebrations being held at Mrs. AVN College in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Tradition and culture marked the ‘Mini Sankranti’ celebrations organised at Mrs AVN College on Tuesday. As Sankranti is the harvest festival of farmers, the management of Mrs AVN College organised the festival to inculcate the traditional values and culture among students. Colourful Rangolis, Haridasu and the Bhogi fire ushered in a festive atmosphere on the campus. Teachers and administrative staff were dressed in their festive best. Principal Simhadri Naidu spoke on the need for inculcating values, tradition and culture among students. Vice-Principal Krishnakumari, HoDs Pydi Rajani, Swarajyalakshmi and Gandhi Ramkumar and students participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.