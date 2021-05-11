Mini call centre opened at VIMS

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 May 2021 22:57 IST

A mini call centre was inaugurated at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) by its Director K. Rambabu on Tuesday.

The centre will facilitate passing of information to the family members of patients. On admission and allocation of bed, information would be sent to the family members of the patients on their mobile phones.

The family members can call the centre to know the status of the patient on a daily basis. A tele-consultation facility was also started at VIMS. The facility would enable senior doctors to monitor the condition of patients in the ICU through video and to extend timely medical aid to patients.

Dr. Rambabu interacted with the patients through video and enquired about their health and the facilities at the hospital.

Free food is being provided to patients through an NGO. A tea and coffee facility was launched at the hospital for doctors and staff.

Senior doctors Satya Prasad, Dr. Bhavani Rao, Dr. Ramesh, Dr. Prathima Devi, Dr. Nirmala, Nursing Superintendent A. Lakshmi and Administrative Officer K. Bajith were present.