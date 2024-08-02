ADVERTISEMENT

Mines Department issues showcause notice to Bheemunipatnam building society for unauthorised use of gravel

Updated - August 02, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The District Mines and Geology Officer on Friday issued a showcause notice to the Bheemunipatnam Mutually Aided Co-operative Building Society for its alleged unauthorised filling and utilisation of gravel for the formation of roads in Survey number 118/5A of Nerellavalasa village in Bheemunipatnam mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

The complaint was filed by Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy, based on newspaper reports on the alleged destruction of geo-heritage site Erra Matti Dibbalu (red sand dunes), and the unauthorised filling and utilisation of gravel for formation of roads in the land allotted to the building society, which is located close to the site.

The technical staff of the Mining Department conducted a survey and inspection and reported that the gravel was dug up and utilised for formation of roads in the building society land. The president of the housing society has been asked to reply to the notice within 15 days for utilising the gravel for formation of roads without lawful authority by violating the Andhra Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1966.

