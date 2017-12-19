Visakhapatnam

Millet processing centre opened

NABARD, AP region, CGM K. Suresh Kumar at the inauguration of the millet processing centre at Sagaram of Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Monday.

To help make availability of millets as nutrient food to health conscious people and to add value to the produce, a millet processing hub has been set up at Sagaram in Madugula mandal by Vikasa, an NGO, with the financial support of NABARD.

NABARD Chief General Manager, Andhra Pradesh, K. Suresh Kumar, who inaugurated the processing facility, on Monday said it would result in value addition and provide marketing link to farmers’ produce.

He expressed his happiness at Vikasa developing 3000 acres under ‘Maathota’ scheme in tribal areas. He also praised the efforts of Vikasa’s founder P. Viswanadham.

Eminent millet scientist N.D.R.K. Sarma, who developed four finger millet varieties expressed concern over millets losing acrage and stressed the importance of improving productivity.

