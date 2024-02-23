MILAN sea phase to commence in Visakhapatnam on February 24

February 23, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The four-day sea phase of ongoing MILAN 2024 will commence on February 24.

Fifteen ships and one aircraft from friendly foreign countries are participating with Indian naval ships, submarines and aircraft in the sea phase. Both Indian aircraft carriers Vikramaditya and Vikrant are joining the naval might.

The participating navies will be exercising in all domains of maritime warfare namely surface, sub-surface and air. They will also undertake complex and advanced exercises to consolidate interoperability and enhance mutual understanding to operate as a combined task force at sea.