MILAN 2024: traffic curbs to be imposed in Visakhapatnam

February 17, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In view of the naval multinational exercise, MILAN 2024, scheduled to be organised from February 19 to 27, the city will see traffic restrictions and diversions due to the VIP visits.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch. Manikanta said that on February 21 and 22, heavy vehicle movement will be restricted from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar, Sheela Nagar to Convent Junction, Convent Junction to Scindia from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. He appealed to vehicle drivers to use Convent Junction – Urvasi Junction and NAD Junction route. He also said that Convent Junction, Sheela Nagar Junction, ZINC gate and Naval Canteen (Near NCB) will be diversion points.

On the Beach Road, the DCP said that on February 20 and 22, vehicles without passes will not be allowed between the Collectorate Junction to NCB, CR Reddy Circle to NTR Statue, Beach Road via AIR Junction, Pandimetta Junction to Novotel Junction.

People without passes coming to the Beach Road to witness the programme should park their vehicles only at allotted places. Those coming from Rushikonda, MVP, Kurupam Circle and Siripuram should park their vehicles at MGM Grounds and should enter the Beach Road through All Abilities Park and reach the enclosures on foot. Similarly, those coming from RTC Complex, Jagadamba Junction, Seven Hills Hospital Junction, KGH and Collector office routes should park their vehicles at AMC College Ground or Jubliee Grounds and reach the enclosures arranged Beach Road on foot through NCB and Gokul Park. People having passes can park their vehicles at allotted places like APIIC grounds and AU football ground.

