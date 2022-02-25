Milan-2022: Visakhapatnam police impose traffic restrictions on February 26 and 27

The police allot parking lots for those attending the programme

The police allot parking lots for those attending the programme

The city police have imposed several restrictions on vehicle movement on the roads leading to Beach Road in view of Operational Demonstration and the city parade to be conducted as part of Milan-2022. They have also allotted parking lots for the people attending the programme. The restrictions will be applicable on February 26 and 27 from 3 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

According to Additional DCP (Traffic) Ch Adinarayana, any vehicles without valid pass will not be allowed on some road stretches near Beach Road. The stretches include Collectorate Junction to Naval Coastal Battery (NCB), NCB to Park Hotel, Siripuram Junction to Park Hotel Junction via Chinna Waltair, Siripuram Junction to NTR Statue Beach Road via All India Radio (AIR) Junction, Siripuram Junction to Pandurangapuram Junction via AIR Junction, St. Aloysius School to NCB, Pandimetta Junction to Novotel Hotel, Century Club Junction to Novotel Hotel Junction, he said.

The ADCP said that the visitors with vehicles (both two and four-wheelers) coming from Bheemili can park their vehicles at allotted spaces in MGM Grounds near Park Hotel, Visakha Function Hall near Kurupam Towers and RR Constructions near Kamat Hotel and head to the venue. Similarly, vehicles coming from Jagadamba and Dandu Bazaar can park their vehicles at Andhra Medical College Ground and Jubliee Grounds, near Amcosa, and head to the venue via Collector Office Junction and Naval Coastal Battery (NCB).

Keeping in view the traffic and crowd movement, the traffic diversions will be taken up at Rushikonda Junction, Jodugullapalem Junction, MVP double Road, Maddilapalem Junction, Tycoon Hotel Junction, Assilmetta Junction, Gollalapalem Junction, Pandimetta Junction, Jagadamba Junction, Town Kotha Road, Collectorate Junction and Z.P Hall Junction, the ADCP said.

City bus diversions

The traffic police have also decided to divert several RTC buses. Buses coming from Bheemunipatnam towards Beach Road and Park Hotel Junction will take a turn at Kamat Hotel Junction and reach Maddilapalem, Dwaraka Bus Station through Ushodaya Junction via MVP Double Road. Similarly, RTC city buses from Dwaraka Bus Station towards Collectorate and Beach Road will drop passengers at Jagadamba Junction itself and take a turn at Visakha Central and head back to Dwaraka Bus Station via Police Barracks Junction and Daba Gardens.