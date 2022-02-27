MILAN-2022: Quad is a game changer in Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, says Commander of the US Pacific Fleet

‘During challenging times, the nations will work as one and support each other’

Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), in which India, the USA, Japan and Australia are signatories, will be a game changer in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, said Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, the Commander of the US Pacific Fleet.

He was speaking to The Hindu on the sidelights of a maritime seminar, organised as part of the ongoing MILAN-2022, at the Eastern Naval Command base here on Sunday.

“Quad is a diplomatic agreement and it can be termed as short of ‘alliance’ but strong in ‘coalition’. All the four nations have shared interests and shared values and it symbolises a profound partnership between the nations,” he said.

According to him, the message is clear that during challenging times, the nations will work as one and support each other.

“We are bound by democratic values and interestingly while one nation is the biggest democracy the other is the oldest democracy. Moreover, at least three out the four nations are the biggest economies in the world. We stand by solidarity and Quad gives a clear message to the adversaries that we are one and bound by many shared values,” said Admiral Paparo.

South China Sea

The Admiral did not mince words to say that the biggest challenge in maritime right now is the developments in South China Sea.

Without naming any nation, he said that the major threat is that a big nation is trying to usurp the wealth of smaller nations and rob them of their sustenance. “We are working with the International Court of Justice, to bring justice to those smaller nations. We are also taking note of the Chinese aggression on Taiwan,” he said.

Speaking about India-US defence ties, Admiral Paparo, said that India and the USA have already signed a deal for MH60 Romeo multi-role choppers for the navy and P-8I aircraft. The delivery of a few is also completed, he said.

This apart we have a number of other deals pertaining to various aspects, including weaponry, added Admiral Paparo.

The Pacific Fleet Commander was appreciative of MILAN and said that exercises such as MILAN and Malabar is necessary to send messages to our adversaries that we are capable of uniting if required during difficult times.