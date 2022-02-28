MILAN-2022: interaction between young officers of participating navies held in Visakhapatnam
They are exposed to the nuances of ship handling
As part of the ongoing MILAN-2022, a professional and social interaction was held between young officers of the participating navies.
Harbour phase
The harbour phase of MILAN began with a familiarisation visit to Sail Training Ships INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini.
The officers were exposed to the nuances of ship handling whilst entering and leaving the harbour in the Ship Handling Simulator. The young officers would be embarking Sail Training Ships during the sea phase.
