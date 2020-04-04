Migrant workers facing hardship: CPI(M)

Thousands of migrant workers in various SEZs in the district, other companies, small industries and brick kilns have been facing hardship following the COVID-19 lockdown, the CPI(M) alleged.

Information about the workers and details, including Aadhaar numbers, were passed on to the officials of the Labour Department and the mandal revenue officers concerned to no avail, Party district secretary K. Lokanadham said in a memorandum to the District Collector. Contractors did not bother about their plight, he said.

Listing out workers, he said Achyutapuram mandal accounted for 2,800, Lankelapalem, Parawada, Tanam and Eduruvanipalem for 1,500 workers and Rambilli for 29 families. Besides there are workers in brick kilns in S. Rayavaram, Padmanabham, Anakapalle, Munagapaka and Ravikamatam.

‘Dal’ scarcity

In a separate statement, party leader R.K.S.V. Kumar said some fair price shops ran out of 'dal' and were distributing only rice.