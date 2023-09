September 24, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A middle-aged woman was reportedly found murdered in her residence near RTC depot at Gopalapatnam area here on Sunday night. The woman was found lying in pool of blood. Pendurthi police rushed to the spot on getting information. More details are to be ascertained.

