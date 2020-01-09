Mid-day meal set to get tastier in govt. schools

Students of government and municipal schools have a reason to look forward to returning to their institutions after the Sankranti festival. A tastier and healthier menu awaits them under the mid-day meal scheme.

In a recent review meeting, it was revealed that malnutrition among kids is a persisting issue, responding to which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to review the menu for the meal programme. According to the new menu that will be implemented post-festival holidays, students will be served rice-pappu chaaru (lentil soup) and egg curry on Monday, Pulihora (tamarind/lemon) with tomato dal and boiled egg on Tuesday, vegetable rice-aloo kurma and a boiled egg on Wednesday, kitchidi (with green gram) with tomato chutney and a boiled egg on Thursday, rice and dal with a leafy vegetable and a boiled egg on Friday and rice sambar and pongal (sweet) on Saturday.

Workshop tomorrow

Besides, each child will be served a peanut-jaggery chikki/laddu of 25 grams three days in a week as supplementary nutrition. A day-long workshop to train the cooks-cum-helpers on the revised menu will be organised at the office of the Commissioner of School Education at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday (January 10).

Commissioner, School Education, V. China Veerabhadrudu will supervise the workshop where nutrition experts will give technical inputs.

District Educational Officers across the State have been asked to asked to send an assistant director (mid-day meal), a female teacher or headmistress and four cooks-cum-helpers to attend the workshop.

These trained cooks-cum-helpers in turn will teach others in the fraternity across the State at a proposed workshop from January 17 to January 20.