Micro chips to track missing canines

A steady stream of pet owners from various neighbourhoods made their way to Veterinary Hospital of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University on Friday, carrying their pets and waiting for their turn to meet vet doctors, participate in the lecture session and avail the facility of administering anti-rabies vaccine to their canines and also implanting a microchip at a nominal cost.

On the occasion of World Zoonoses Day, the hospital staff came forward to create awareness on disease transmission from animals to humans and ensure that the pet owners accord top priority to following hygienic practices while taking care of the canines reared by them through a host of events.

Multiple counters were set at the venue to facilitate pet owners utilise a number of free services offered by the hospital. More than 165 dogs got vaccinated within one-and-a-half hours of inaugurating the camp. By the end of the day, the registration count crossed 1,500.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry N. Karunakara Rao said the facility of implanting a microchip in canines will continue for a few more days as the hospital has tied up with the GVMC to carry out the exercise on a large scale and promote responsible pet rearing.

Elaborating the importance of implanting microchips, Dr. Karunakara Rao said the measure will ease the task of tracing lost and abandoned pets as the chip generates a unique identification number (UIN) that pops up on the electronic reader.

“With this UIN, the process of tracing respective owners becomes less cumbersome as each number will help track the owner’s contact details. A tiny chip will be inserted near the neck of the canine using a syringe,” he said.

According to officer in-charge of the hospital D. Srikala, the practice of owners abandoning their pets and dog theft will be controlled as the UINs will help the authorities maintain a database of the dog along with the contact details of its owner.

Administering deworming medicine to the dogs, veterinary doctors also laid emphasis on pets getting their regular dose of deworming medication which plays an imperative role in preventing zoonotic diseases.