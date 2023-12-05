ADVERTISEMENT

Michaung to cross south A.P. coast, close to Bapatla during next two hours, says IMD

December 05, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Landfall process is continuing and is likely to continue for next 3 hours, says IMD

The Hindu Bureau

Flooded streets by the impact of cyclone storm Michaung in Nellore on December 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung over west central Bay of Bengal, along and off south coastal Andhra Pradesh, moved northwards with a speed of 10 km/hr during the past six hours and lay centred at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday about 20 km east of Ongole, 50 km south-southwest of Bapatla, 70 km north-northeast of Kavali, 110 km north-northeast of Nellore and 120 km southwest of Machilipatnam, according to the IMD bulletin issued at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The system is likely to move nearly northwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla during the next two hours as a severe cyclonic storm, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 km/hr. The landfall process is continuing and is likely to continue for the next three hours.

The rainfall received(recorded in mm) at various places in AP, during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday are: Bapatla – 222, Nellore – 218.1, Machilipatnam – 157, Kavali – 145.1, Tirupati-126.9, Ongole – 118.2, Kakinada – 82, Gannavaram – 70.6, Narsapur-62.7, Amaravati-47.2, Tuni-26.6, Kalingapatnam-24 and Kurnool – 8.8.

Similarly, Padalakur – 214, Repalli – 118, Chinna Ganjam – 79.5, Darsi-KVK – 73, Utkuru-KVK-66, LAM-AMFU-57, Kalavacharla-KVK – 56, Narsapur-55, Mehadrigadda Dam – 53, KV-Gopannapalem-Eluru – 35.5, Kailasagiri – 35.5, Anakapalli-AMFU – 34.5, Venkataramannagudem-KVK – 34.5, Peda Araveedu – 34.5, Yelamanchili (Visakhapatnam) – 32.5, Vijayarai – 28, Arogyavaram – 22, Pandirimamidi – 21, Gangavaram Port – 20, Garikapadu-KVK – 19.5, Chittoor – 13, Narasaraopeta – 12.5, Gotta barrage – 10.5 and Palakonda – 7.5 mm.

